ASUS’s first SFX-L power supply that has passed the Intel ATX 3.0 specification and natively supports 12VHPWR cables: ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum, 125 x 125 x 63.5 mm ultra-small body compatible with ITX case installation, and through 80 Plus and Cybenetics The conversion rate of well-known organizations has been tested and approved by Platinum. The original 600W 12VHPWR embossed module wire provides stable power supply for RTX 30/40 series graphics cards. The installation of a single wire is simple, beautiful and textured!

ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum Power Supply Specifications:

Specification: ATX 3.0

Input voltage (AC): 100-240Vac

Output voltage (DC): +3.3V +5V +12V -12V +5Vsb

Dimensions: 125 x 125 x 63.5mm

Fan: 120mm dual ball axial fan

Conversion Rate Certification: 80 Plus Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum

Power wire: full module embossed wire

Warranty: 10 years

Protection system: OPP/OVP/SCP/OCP/OTP

Cable connectors: 1x 24 Pin motherboard connector, 2x 8 Pin CPU connector, 1x 12+4 Pin 12VHPWR connector, 3x 6+2 Pin PCIe connector, 6x SATA connector, 4x Peripheral

ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum Power Supply Unboxing

Among the ASUS ROG power supply product series, the models that pass the Intel ATX 3.0 specification and natively support 12VHPWR cables are currently only ROG STRIX AURA and the ROG Loki SFX-L brought to you today. For the mainstream grade, there is TUF Gaming 1000W Gold ATX 3.0 version to choose from.

The high-end ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum is available in 1000W/850W/750W, and if you want to assemble a white-themed computer, there is a white version ROG Loki SFX-L 850W White Edition Platinum.

ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum has passed the Intel ATX 3.0 specification and 80 Plus+ Cybenetics Platinum double-platinum conversion efficiency certification, and provides native 16Pin 12VHPWR cables for players to use with NVIDIA RTX 30/40 series graphics cards, using Aura Sync to customize The 120mm ARGB axial fan with lighting effect brings stable heat dissipation performance and unique appearance to ROG Loki SFX-L. After-sales maintenance is convenient and there is a 10-year global warranty.



∆ ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum in a box, ATX 3.0 architecture, 10-year global warranty, 80 Plus Platinum certified.



∆ The back of the box contains various product features.



∆ The boxed package indicates the load range and the number of power supply connectors.

ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum is different from common ATX power supplies. It adopts the smaller SFX-L specification that is often installed with ITX cases. The size of the power supply itself is 125 x 125 x 63.5 mm. Power monsters such as RTX 4090 and i9 13900K.

There is a reflective mirror on one side of the power supply and the words ROG SFX-L 1000W are printed on it. It is matched with “Republic of Gamers” and the eye of faith cover to create a different sense of hierarchy, but it is a pity that the mirror only has a reflective effect, and it does not appear after power on. The wattage will be displayed like the Thor series, and the direction of the power supply fan is facing downward to simulate the normal bottom-mounted power supply installation display. If there is a viewing window in the power compartment of the case, you will see a large ROG embossed logo.



∆ The power supply fan is placed upwards, and you can see the mirror-shaped design on the side.



∆ There is a big ROG logo on the common bottom power supply.

Although Loki is an SFX-L specification power supply, it is still equipped with a 120mm axial fan to help the internal PCB chip dissipate heat. The axial fan has a longer service life and double ball bearings. ≤40% will automatically stop, through the 0dB smart fan function to get a more extreme quiet use experience.

As can be seen from the foreign object isolation grid, the internal components are equipped with a silver brushed ROG heatsink to help dissipate heat. ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum has passed the new ATX 3.0 specification certification, and ATX 3.0 can provide 2 times power in a very short time (100μs) The most important thing in the ATX 3.0 specification is to increase the requirements for Power Excursion (that is, the instantaneous peak power consumption POWER SPIKE/PEAK POWER we often talk about). The PCIE CEM organization pointed out that the Power Excursion of the new generation of graphics cards in the future (100 microseconds) has the opportunity to achieve 3 times the continuous (1 second) power level, but Intel finally decided to require the ATX 3.0 power supply (in the model with 12VHPWR connector) to provide 2 times the overall rated power, STEPHEN EASTMAN explained The reason why it will be reduced to only 2 times is because after many discussions with various power supply manufacturers, it is concluded that 2 times is a more cost-effective solution.



∆ 120mm axial fan, ROG heatsink, ATX 3.0 specification.



∆ Power supply product load range information and 80 PLUS Platinum certification.

ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum has passed the 80 PLUS conversion rate test and obtained Platinum certification. The 80 PLUS specification requires that the power supply must have 80% or higher energy efficiency at 20%, 50%, and 100% of the rated load. Efficiency and power factor must be above 0.9.

In addition to the 80 PLUS conversion rate certification we often saw in the past, ROG Loki SFX-L series power supplies have also passed the new Cybenetics certification. Cybenetics is also a certification body. Intel has previously noticed that Cybenetics has done in the power supply certification. Very careful and rigorous, and ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum has achieved the Platinum Platinum certification with overall efficiency ≥89% & <91% in the Cybenetics ETA & LAMBAD 115V efficiency test and noise certification, and the Noise Level Certification noise evaluation grade A Evaluation, that is to say, ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W has double platinum conversion rate and A-level silent certification!



∆ 80 PLUS Platinum certified.



∆ Cybenetics ETA & LAMBAD 115V certified for Platinum conversion and Class A noise rating.

ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum is a full module cable design. All power supply cables can be installed according to their own needs. If players want more style and characteristics of module cables, they can also order them through CableMod and other brands. Make personalized module wires to match colors.

Each power supply slot is clearly marked and the type of response is more convenient for installation identification. Each power supply wire and slot has a corresponding fool-proof mechanism. If the installation feels not right, don’t insert it hard. The 4 Pin 12VHPWR slot is located at the upper left corner of the screen and marked PCI-E alone.



∆ List of power supply slots for all modules.



∆ There are cooling holes and a main power switch at the rear.

Although full-module cables can be customized with unique power supply cables, the appearance of the ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum itself is not bad. Using the embossed outer layer to wrap the power supply cables has a great bonus in terms of texture and feel. The connectors at both ends of the cable are also individually marked whether the end is connected to the PSU or the slot, so don’t worry about which side to plug in!

A set of ATX 20 / 24-Pin motherboard power supply connectors are provided, and the CPU connector has two 4+4 Pins, which is a high-end model motherboard that can meet the needs of dual 8-Pin.



∆ A 20/24-Pin cable for the mainboard, with a total length of 475mm.



∆ The processor has two 4+4 Pin wires, and the dual 8-Pin of the high-end motherboard is also no problem, the total length is 570mm.

The graphics card PCIe 8-Pin connector has a straight-out 6+2 Pin, and a 12VHPWR to Y-shaped double-ended PCIe power supply cable. There are two cables and three PCIe 8-Pin power supply connectors in total.



∆ A PCIe 8-Pin cable with a single connector, the total length is 485mm.



∆ A 12VHPWR to 2x PCIe-8Pin, the total length is 485mm.



∆ The PSU end of the adapter cable is 16-Pin 12VHPWR.

The only 12VHPWR wire is the 12+4 Pin connector, that is, 16-Pin. The 12V and ground wires below are 16AWG wires according to regulations, and the remaining 4 Pins are 28AWG wires.

The upper 4-Pin is the Sideband Signals signal interface. The manufacturer uses the SENSE 0 PIN and SENSE 1 PIN in the Sideband Signals. The two Pins are grounded and open to form four different arrangements, so that a single line can provide a maximum power consumption of 600W. 12VHPWR wire, can be switched to 150W/300W/450W/600W four different power consumption upper limit.



∆ 16-Pin 12VHPWR bus length 470mm, single power supply up to 600W.



∆ 12+4 Pin connector.

The axial cooling fan of the ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum power supply itself is connected to the 5V 3-Pin ARGB slot of the motherboard through a cable, and Aura Sync can be used to customize the lighting effect. There is a lighting effect control cable in the cable package , you need to connect the Addressable Aura RGB slot on the power supply side to the 5V 3-Pin ARGB slot on the motherboard to light up.



∆ ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum dedicated lighting effect connection cable, the total length is 825mm.



∆ The power terminal needs to be connected to the Addressable Aura RGB socket.



∆ The lighting effect setting is synchronized with the motherboard slot, and the lighting effect is when the fan stops.



∆ The rear pixel ROG pattern will transmit light.



∆ The words “Republic of Gamers” on the side also have a little light transmission effect.

There are four large 4-Pin Peripheral connectors for the power supply cable for additional devices. There are a total of two SATA power supply cables used by the hub HUB and 2.5/3.5-inch hard drives. There are three SATA connectors on a single cable. The SATA connectors are set for a 90-degree orientation.



∆ A large 4-Pin power supply cable with a length of 300+100+100+100 mm.



∆ Two three-headed SATA power supply cables with a length of 300+200+200mm.

Other accessories include disposable belts, ROG belief devil felt cable ties, CableMod 20% discount coupons, SFX-L to ATX mounting brackets, AC wires, etc. If players want to buy custom module wires for installation, they can use CableMod 20% off Coupons, get more favorable personalized custom wire Europe!



∆ Straps, ROG Velcro Cable Ties, 20% off CableMod Coupon, ATX Mounting Adapter, AC Cables.

ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum Power Supply Stress Test

This time, I used a whole set of ASUS large platforms to test the ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum power supply. The processor used the 13th generation Intel Core i9 13900K, and the ASUS TUF RTX 4070 Ti OC graphics card to match the test. The software used OCCT AVX2 and AIDA64 FPU + FurMark conducts two kinds of stress tests for players’ reference, and HWiNFO 64 checks and records the values ​​reported by the motherboard’s environmental control chip. Using software monitoring, there will be 1~3% deviation value data for reference only.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9 13900K

Radiator: ROG RYUO III 360 ARGB

Motherboard: ROG STRIX Z790-E GAMING WIFI (0816)

Memory: T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 6200 MT/s 16GBx2

Graphics card: ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti 12GB GDDR6X OC

System drive: Micron Crucial P3 Plus 1TB PCIe M.2 2280 SSD

Game Disk: AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD 2TB

OS: Windows 11 Professional 21H2

Power supply: ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum

First use the OCCT AVX2 mode to carry out a load stress test on the processor and the graphics card at the same time. After 15 minutes of the stress test, you can view the data through the Super I/O environmental control chip on the main board. First, the +12V is maintained at Maximum 12.192V ~ minimum 12.096V, then +5V is maintained at maximum 5.040V ~ minimum 5V.



∆ OCCT AVX2 mode software stress test for 15 minutes.



∆ The maximum power consumption of i9 13900K is 315.09W; the maximum power consumption of TUF RTX 4070 Ti OC is 292.68W.

Next, use AIDA64 FPU + FurMark, which is often used to test the stability and temperature of the processor and graphics card, and double-bake the two software at the same time for high-load stress testing. Here, use HWiNFO 64 to view the information provided by the motherboard environment control chip and Record data.

According to the data received after 15 minutes of testing, +12V is maintained at a maximum of 12.192V ~ a minimum of 12.096V, and then +5V is maintained at a maximum of 5.040V ~ a minimum of 5V.



∆ AIDA64 FPU + FurMark software stress test, and the data collected during the test.

NVIDIA PACT can directly record the actual power consumption of the graphics card, and the voltage record can be accurate to within one-thousandth of a watt. When performing the AIDA64 FPU + FurMark double-baked software stress test, it operates in Performance Mode, and in GPU Tweak The TUF RTX 4070 Ti OC with overclocking mode turned on in III has a maximum power consumption of 355.276W, and 12V1 is recorded as 12.060V, 23.705A, and 285.882W.



∆ GPU power consumption under AIDA64 FPU + FurMark stress test.

Perform an additional AIDA64 FPU + FurMark stress test for 15 minutes, use the FLIR ONE Pro mobile phone dedicated infrared thermal imaging camera to check the temperature of the power supply and wires, the graphics card also operates in Performance Mode, and turn on the overclocking mode in GPU Tweak III for stress Test, while the display card 12VHPWR power supply cable is directly connected to the display card power supply slot.



∆ When the power supply fan is placed upwards, the detection hotspot inside the power supply is 58.7°C and the temperature at the air outlet is 52.5°C.



∆ Processor ATX_12V dual 8-Pin power socket 30°C.



∆ The bare-side platform is placed upright and the graphics card is installed directly. The temperature of 12VHPWR is 60.3°C.



∆ The temperature at the outlet of the power supply is 43.8°C.

Summarize

ASUS’s latest ATX 3.0 small vanguard ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum, hidden in the ITX case with the small size of SXF-L, provides sufficient and stable power supply for players’ 13900K and NVIDIA RX 40 graphics cards.

The ATX 3.0 specification can provide 2 times the overall rated power in a very short time of 100 microseconds (μs), so you don’t have to worry about the peak power consumption (Power Excursion) of the graphics card anymore! The power supply has also passed the 80 Plus Platinum and Cybenetics Platinum double-platinum conversion rate certification. With the 0dB smart fan stop function, when the power supply load is below 40%, it can achieve zero operation and obtain the Cybenetics Noise Level Certification A-level certificate.

The embossed full-module power supply cable has a friendly overall cable experience and a super-textured appearance. The natively supported 12VHPWR can provide 600W power supply with a single cable. When using the new generation of NVIDIA RTX 30/40 series graphics cards, don’t use ugly adapter cables anymore Yes, the safer and more handsome cable is ROG Loki SFX-L 1000W Platinum!