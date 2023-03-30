The 2023 Chinese Professional Football League Admission List Announced: Guangzhou City, Kunshan, and Shaanxi are not listed 2023-03-30 10:05:58.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Authors: Xiao Shiyao, Dong Yixing, Gongbing

The Chinese Football Association and the Chinese Football Federation preparatory team held a media communication meeting in Beijing on the 29th to announce the list of clubs admitted to the Chinese Professional Football League for the 2023 season. Among the 53 clubs that applied for admission, 48 were qualified for professional league admission, and 5 clubs, including Guangzhou City, Kunshan FC, and Shaanxi Changan Athletic, failed to pass the admission.

In addition, Hebei Football Club did not submit the admission application materials, and Wuhan Changjiang and Xinjiang Tianshan Snow Leopards withdrew from the professional league. A total of 8 clubs that participated in the professional league last season missed the league in the new season.

According to the introduction of the Chinese Football Association and the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation, the focus of this access review is to solve the club’s “soccer debt”, and the related work has achieved certain results; the scale of the Chinese Super League in the new season has been reduced to 16 clubs, and it is planned to start on April 15. ; There is no clear timetable for the establishment of the Chinese Football Federation.

Access review focuses on tackling club ‘football debt’

According to the Chinese Football Association, the situation facing the access to professional leagues this season is extremely severe, and the Chinese Football Association will focus on solving the club’s “football debt” for access review. The Chinese Football Association requires that first, international and domestic cases that have been adjudicated must be properly resolved according to the time limit; second, the actual wage arrears cases that are not disputed by both parties must be properly resolved in accordance with the record contract; Relevant expenses must be properly settled as required; Fourth, cases under arbitration can be settled in accordance with relevant regulations after the arbitration result is announced. The first three items are included in the conditions that must be fulfilled for admission.

“The debts of each club are settled by paying in full, reaching a settlement agreement (payment in installments or payment in reduced amounts), etc., which can be regarded as resolved debts.” The Chinese Football Association said.

According to the Chinese Football Association, through this access review, 20 international arbitration cases were properly resolved, involving 8 clubs; a total of 18 reconciliation cases were completed, involving 5 clubs; more than 50 domestic arbitration cases (including reconciliation cases) were resolved. Involving more than 10 clubs. The wage arrears of more than 500 domestic wage arrears who did not initiate arbitration have also been properly resolved.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to clean up the ‘soccer debt’. The Chinese Football Association is aiming at the cases that are about to be ruled, the new wage arrears and debts arising from the 2023 season, and the settlement agreement to pay off in installments, combined with the current financial supervision system that is actively advancing , is studying and formulating targeted measures. At the same time, in order to ensure the orderly connection of various tasks next season, the Chinese Football Association plans to start the access work for the next season ahead of schedule in August and September this year.” The Chinese Football Association said.

Chinese Super League shrinks to 16 teams

In the 2022 season, the Chinese Super League will expand from 16 participating teams to 18 teams. Guo Bingyan, the person in charge of the preparatory group of the Chinese Football Federation, introduced that in view of the actual situation of the current 48 clubs obtaining admission qualifications, after careful research, the scale of participation in the third-level professional leagues in the 2023 season will be 16 clubs in each of the Chinese Super League, Chinese League One, and China League Two. contest.

“The rules for relegation and relegation this season are still under study, because relegation and relegation directly involve the scale of participation in the 2024 season, and the initial idea is that it cannot be done overnight.” Guo Bingyan said.

Guo Bingyan said that the new season of the Chinese Super League is preparing to start on April 15. “Including venue inspections, league regulations and other related work, are in full swing.”

In addition, Shi Qiang, head of the Chinese Football Federation’s preparatory team, said that the player transfer window is scheduled to close on April 7, but the Chinese Football Federation’s preparatory team will guarantee the players who quit the club’s right to participate. “We will open a small transfer window for these (exited club) players by referring to previous years’ practices. We will also introduce some special policies for the withdrawn clubs in the near future.”

There is no clear timetable for the establishment of the Chinese Football Association

In the media communication meeting, Liu Jun, deputy head of the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation and chairman of the Chinese Super League, said: “The name of the preparatory team of the Chinese Football Federation has been called for almost two years, and it has been working hard to promote the official establishment of the Chinese Football Federation. Go to work. However, due to changes in the external environment, various difficulties and pressures faced by the league during the epidemic, including some problems faced by the Chinese Football Association, objectively speaking, there is currently no clear timetable (for the establishment of the Chinese Football Association). “

“In the past two years, we have operated and managed the league in the name of the preparatory group. In fact, we have been trying to conduct relatively independent operation and management of the league. With the cooperation of the Chinese Football Association, the actual operation of the third-level professional league is prepared by the Chinese Football Association. The team is in charge.” Liu Jun introduced.

“From the perspective of the past two years, the overall operation, including the cooperation with the Chinese Football Association, has been relatively smooth, and a lot of work has been done by both parties. Generally speaking, the establishment of the Chinese Football Association will be actively promoted, and a clear result is expected at an early date. But in In this process, it will not affect the normal development of our work.” Liu Jun said.