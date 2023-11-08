Home » rollout starting in Italy
rollout starting in Italy

rollout starting in Italy

Meta anticipated it at the end of October: Facebook and Instagram will become paid (at least for those who don’t want to see adverts) from November. Punctual like clockwork, one week after the announcement, the rollout of the paid plans for Instagram and Facebook seems to have begun.

As you can see from the screenshots below, it seems that thepaid subscription for social networks Of Meta is in the launch phase, at least in Italy. The rollout However, it seems to be gradual, since our tests show that only some users are receiving the warnings you find at the bottom of this news.

As already explained by Meta during the announcement of the advertising-free plans for its social networks, the latter will allow those who subscribe to use Facebook and Instagram without seeing any ads paying 12.99 Euros per month on a smartphone. The figure should instead drop to 8.99 euros per month for those who subscribe via web browser. The notice also explains that the “subscribers’ personal information will not be used for ads”confirming that the paid plan will not only be used to eliminate advertisements, but also to increase privacy and reduce profiling of users.

The other possibility of using social media, which is reported as “your current experience”is that of use Facebook and Instagram for free but with advertising. In this case, Meta’s notice explains that “you will discover products and brands thanks to personalized ads while using your Facebook and Instagram accounts at no additional cost. Your information will be used for adverts”. At the bottom ofalertalso, there are two options viz “subscribe” and “use at no additional cost”.

The next two notices, however, explain what will change for users free of Instagram and Facebook, adding that an update to Meta’s Terms and Privacy Policy is coming, changing how the company uses users’ personal information for ads. In parallel, meanwhile, in the last few hours we have started talking about the arrival of advertisements on Whatsapp.

