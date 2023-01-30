In some cases, a launch may be greatly favored or greatly influenced by the state of the world at the time. There are positive examples, too, like the success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons (which far exceeded expectations). The game launched during lockdown during the pandemic and has helped millions of people cope in those days and pushed Nintendo Switch sales to new demographics.

But in other cases, the launch coincided with events that could affect its image and the publishing company’s own image, such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the then-soon-to-be-released Advanced Warfare 1+2: Boot Camp. The game was originally scheduled for release on April 8, 2022, but was delayed indefinitely until we could see how the war in Ukraine evolved. While a few lucky folks were able to play the game some time ago, the rest of us are still waiting for news about its future release. Well, now we have the numbers that we could see that game this year.

A post on Famiboards apparently highlights the changes to the game’s eShop site, complete with a “new NSUID”. As explained in the same post, the new NSUID means “pre-orders will go live sometime in the future”.

Additionally, ads for the updated Advanced Warfare 1+2: Reboot Camp have also been found online, including sites like Amazon Mexico, Amazon Canada, Walmart, Best Buy, and EB Games (thanks to my Nintendo News).

Looking forward to playing these new versions of Advanced Warfare?