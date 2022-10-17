Home Technology Rumor: Console 5 Pro hardware already available to developers – Gamereactor
by admin
When the Console 4 was nearly three years old, it had its more powerful sibling, the Console 4 Pro, followed by the Xbox One X four years later. Guess what, the PlayStation 5 will turn three in 2023, and according to new rumors, both Sony and Microsoft are planning generation upgrades.

Tez2, a fairly well-known Rockstar insider on the GTA forums, now claims the developer has received upgraded hardware for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, says he “surely” know this. Whether or not Sony and Microsoft plan to launch their new consoles next year (or 2024), now is the time for developers to get their hands on hardware so they can improve their game releases in time.

Until further notice – this is just an unconfirmed rumor, but it’s not the first time we’ve heard something like it, and if it turns out to be true, we’re assuming we’ll hear more about it soon, considering Transparency in this industry.

thanks game bolt

