Rumor: Final Fantasy X Remake Reportedly Expected To Come In 2026 –

It’s inevitable to get carried away with excitement these days, with so many summer video game events bringing plenty of announcements and a few leaks. The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer wraps up the end of the Summer Game Festival livestream, and many of us are already counting down the clock until the 22nd, when Final Fantasy XVI hits the shelves, ready to show us a new world on our PlayStation 5 .

However, some have looked beyond the immediate, with prominent insider Im a Hero Too revealing on the ResetEra forums that a Final Fantasy X remake is in development, with plans to offer a release in 2026 for the original’s 25th anniversary celebrations. Windows.

Obviously, this is just a rumor (and will remain so for quite some time), but it’s nice to think that another fan-favorite entry in the Final Fantasy series might be getting a matching revision.

Do you want to see Final Fantasy X Remake?

