How Porsche invites you to dream

Porsche started its anniversary year with a brisk train through a multimedia ancestral gallery: the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer has been producing sports cars for 75 years. There were also two new presentations at the Zuffenhausen Museum.

75 years of sports cars – for Porsche was the reason for a gala on Thursday evening. The Porscheplatz at the headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen became a show stage after 10 p.m., and the front of the museum became an open-air cinema. Dreams – this word ran through the evening as well as through the review of entrepreneurs, engineers, racing drivers who have shaped the brand and company history. Porsche boss Oliver Blume, who celebrated with the entire board of directors, emphasized several times: “We are driven by dreams”.

Loud on the street, loud in the audience

The focus: the most legendary cars, some of which rolled onto the square. It was really loud on the street and also in the audience when the most successful racing cars drove up – not least the world champion 1000 hp hybrid long-distance model 919.

Among the approximately 800 guests: members of the Porsche and Piech families, the actors Richy Müller and Patrick Dempsey, tennis queen Angelique Kerber, ex-soccer national player Oliver Bierhoff, Interior Minister Thomas Strobl, and the racing driver Hans-Joachim Stuck, Walter RohrlMark Webber and Timo Bernhard.

New car, new coat of arms

The opening of the special exhibition anniversary in the museum started the evening. How Porsche intends to invite people to dream in the near future was previously evident at the unveiling of the Mission X concept super sports car. The purely electrically powered car is set to set new standards in terms of technology – with a Porsche crest on the racing steering wheel that was modernized for the anniversary and was also presented this evening.





