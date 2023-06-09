How Porsche invites you to dream

Porsche started its anniversary year with a brisk train through a multimedia ancestral gallery: the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer has been producing sports cars for 75 years. There were also two new presentations at the Zuffenhausen Museum.
Christopher Reisinger
06/09/2023 – 07:00 a.m
75 years of sports cars – for Porsche was the reason for a gala on Thursday evening. The Porscheplatz at the headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen became a show stage after 10 p.m., and the front of the museum became an open-air cinema. Dreams – this word ran through the evening as well as through the review of entrepreneurs, engineers, racing drivers who have shaped the brand and company history. Porsche boss Oliver Blume, who celebrated with the entire board of directors, emphasized several times: “We are driven by dreams”.