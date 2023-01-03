Ever since Ghostwire Tokyo debuted last year, we’ve been expecting it to eventually make its way to Xbox consoles, though it was a PlayStation 5 console exclusive for a while. Since the game was created by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda (part of Xbox Game Studios these days), it would make sense that the title would come to the Xbox family of consoles at least at some point, and now a new rumor is reported by Twisted Voxel Indicates that it will appear in a few months.

The game is said to debut on Xbox in March 2023, and will also be coming to Game Pass at the same time as its Xbox release date. Beyond that, it’s worth noting that the game may also come with some form of additional content, though the details of which haven’t been spelled out yet.

Since Ghostwire Tokyo arrives on PS5 on March 25, 2022, it’s a good guess that the game won’t launch on Xbox until March 25 of this year.