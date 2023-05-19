Rumor: New BioShock game in development hell – Bioshock 4 – Gamereactor

We haven’t heard anything official about the next BioShock game in years, and by the looks of it, that’s probably because it’s stuck in some kind of development hell.

This rumor comes from Oops Leaks on Twitter, he said the project has been restarted four times since work began, with a fourth in the summer of 2022. Oops Leaks believes that while there have been huge changes, some things have remained the same, such as the setting, but with the development team and the concept of the game constantly changing, we may now see some confusion.

The last time we got a new BioShock game was over a decade ago, when we saw the release of BioShock Infinite in March 2013. Since then, we’ve had DLC, but no new games for a long time. Fans want something concrete every year, but right now it seems unlikely that we’ll get the next BioShock game anytime soon.