Rumor: The Legend of Zelda Movie is coming

There’s been talk of The Legend of Zelda getting a movie for years, but those discussions exploded after the massive success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Even Eiji Aonuma and the latter’s producer and director Hidemaro Fujibayashi have expressed interest in the idea. Well, interested is obviously an understatement.

Usually reliable film critic Jeff Sneider claims that Universal is close to striking a very large and expensive deal with Nintendo, letting Illumination produce The Legend of Zelda Movie on the latest episode of the Hot Mic podcast. Yes. It sounds like the makers of the Super Mario Bros. movies will also be temporarily in charge of what we’re calling The Legend of Zelda Movie.

What do you think of it? Does the lighting sound right for The Legend of Zelda, or should Fortiche, Studio Ghibli, Blur, or someone else’s arcane team do it?