How to get rid of cochineal and aphids in the garden

Having a beautiful garden requires attention to detail. In addition to watering, pruning and fertilizing, it is also necessary to observe signs that the little plants give us that they are being attacked by pests. Here, we already explained how to get rid of snails in the backyardand it’s time to learn how to get rid of cochineal and aphid. “Both attack the plant in the same way, sucking up nutrients and releasing a sweet secretion that makes it more susceptible to disease.

Both mealybugs and aphids are names given to a group of insects, there are dozens of mealybugs and more than 1.5 species of aphids”, explains landscaper João Queiroz. According to the expert, the presence of insects indicates poor nutrition in the garden and some imbalance in the environment. “Aphids more frequently also indicate excess water, but it is not a rule”, he points out.

For remove cochineal from the garden just use a home remedy and easy to do. “It has cutaneous respiration, which is why it is easily asphyxiated”, says João. In that case, make a spray with neutral detergent and water, and wash the plant: the soap will prevent it from breathing. “Neem oil is also a great medicine and will end up preventing future illnesses”, says the professional.

However, eliminating the aphid from the garden is a little more laborious. Neem oil helps, but to combat them once and for all, you need to buy a powdered neem vegetable cake and apply the product to the soil in the vase, following the instructions on the packaging. “In other countries, ladybugs are sold over the internet, which are natural aphid providers. Around here, we still don’t have that service”, reveals João.

The professional also explains that although mealybugs are a pest in the garden, they are very important for other sectors. “They are one of the biggest sources of dye in the world, known as cochineal carmine. And it takes 70,000 insects to produce just 450 grams of this dye,” he says. “Used in Peru for years to dye wool by ancient peoples, the technique was spread by the Spanish in their conquest. Currently, this dye can be found in everything from yogurt to clothes”, concludes João.