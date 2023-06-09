With CRS, Agic Group drives innovation in the healthcare sector

The development of technological innovations in the healthcare sector is and will remain fundamental. The pandemic has only accelerated the process digitization of the Italian health systemand today Agic Group, scores a point of great value. The Group which offers high quality services in the fields of IT consultancy, software development, digital transformation and data analysis has, in fact, announced the integration of CRS Advisory, historic management consultancy company with consolidated expertise in the world of public and private health. Under the guidance of Alessandro Campana and Giacomo Samuelli Ferretti, CRS brings a wealth of skills and a strong link with the scientific and research communities, which make it a rare player in the panorama of specialized and innovative companies in the healthcare sector.

The union between a high-tech reality and a healthcare specialist offers significant advantages in favor of quality of care and theefficiency of health facilities. Furthermore, the widespread implementation of technological innovations will introduce remote monitoring tools for chronic and vulnerable patients, with consequent positive impacts on clinical outcomes, rationalization of service planning, reduction of waiting lists and reduction of inappropriate treatments, with consequent containment of costs for the health system.

Agic Group integrates CRS: a turning point for the provision of health services

“The integration of CRS into the Agic Group marks a significant stage in the consolidation of our company’s activities, considering the knowledge and advanced technological capabilities possessed by the various companies of our group” he comments Alessandro Campana, Senior Partner di CRS Advisory.

As our healthcare system embraces more and more proximity-based assistance models, population segmentation and predictive models for treatment, it is imperative to take advantage of advanced technologies, remote monitoring tools, information gathering systems, intelligent data analysis and widespread use of artificial intelligence. These innovations will equally have an impact on the public sector.

“In this context, – continues Campana – the specialized skills of our company had to align with the knowledge possessed by the Agic Group. This integration aims to provide our stakeholders and customers with qualified support, contributing to the continuous improvement of the services provided to citizens.”

“With the entry of CRS into the Agic Group, – he observes Roberto Cecilia Santamaria, Managing Partner of Agic Group – we continue our strategic growth journey by integrating specialized business skills with our long-standing technology and digital capabilities. Moreover, this collaboration takes place within the health sector, which is expected to evolve rapidly thanks to the investments outlined in National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for digitization”.

