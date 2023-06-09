Tumor destroyed: German doctors save cancer patients with a new chemo process

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

Doctors in Bavaria have succeeded in treating cancer that is unique in the world . They were able to completely destroy the bone cancer of an 18-year-old using a specially developed infusion therapy. The young woman also avoided a previously threatened leg amputation. A conversation with the chief doctor.

A successful case story that encourages. German doctors have successfully treated an 18-year-old patient locally for cancer. The young woman suffered from severe bone cancer. “She had a highly aggressive, malignant tumor on her left knee,” says Prof. Dr. medical Karl Aigner, chief physician at the Medias Klinikum in Burghausen, to FOCUS online. “As big as a coconut.”

The young woman had previously discontinued classic chemotherapy, the severe side effects had become unbearable for her. But the cancer spread and metastases were already found in the groin and thigh region. “The patient was therefore recommended amputation of the leg,” explains Aigner. “It’s normal procedure.”

The patient’s mother then looked for ways to avoid this amputation. “They came to me,” says Aigner. “And I said it could work.” That was about two years ago.

Physician is a pioneer of regional chemotherapy

Aigner specializes in regional chemotherapy. He has been working with these so-called isolated perfusion techniques for more than 40 years and has repeatedly modified them. The part of the body affected by the tumor is temporarily disconnected from the bloodstream and flushed with very strong chemotherapeutic drugs. Aigner is considered a pioneer. In 1981 he succeeded in the world‘s first isolated liver perfusion.

The advantage of regional chemotherapy is that a significantly higher concentration of chemotherapeutic agents can be achieved. “We are talking about a concentration that is up to 80 times higher,” says Aigner. “In a systemic [„normalen“] Chemotherapy would also destroy the tumor, but also the patient.” In the isolated treatment, the blood is filtered before it re-enters the patient’s own bloodstream. Patients therefore have very few or no side effects.

“Like tuning a car”: World’s first EISLI treatment

In the case of the 18-year-old patient, Aigner modified the isolated perfusion of the leg again. “It’s a bit like tuning a car,” says Aigner. Only in terms of concentration, temperature and duration of the treatment or the localization of the catheter for connection to the perfusion machine.

The difficulty with the 18-year-old was that not only the knee was affected, but also the pelvic and groin region. “We basically had to expand the perfusion upwards,” says Aigner. The balloon catheters were placed in the pelvis accordingly. He also worked with the stop-flow infusion he developed. The flow rate can be temporarily stopped by a blockage of the catheter. They appropriately named the treatment Extended Limb Stop-Flow Infusion (EISLI).

With EISLI treatment, the tumor in an 18-year-old was completely destroyed

The 18-year-old completed a total of four EISLI therapies, each for one and a half hours and at intervals of three weeks. “The actual goal was to shrink the tumor so that it could be removed with healthy edges and a knee prosthesis inserted,” says Aigner. But even after the first therapy, the tumor had shrunk significantly. And the success continued. “We were actually able to destroy the entire tumor,” the surgeon recalls. During an operation at the Klinikum Rechts der Isar in Munich, the young woman was also fitted with an artificial knee joint.