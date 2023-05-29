Home » Rumor: Will Ferrell may play Madden in new movie about his football game – Madden NFL 24
Will Ferrell is a busy actor who seems to work on several projects a year and has appeared in many classics such asElfAnchorman：The Legend of Ron Burgundyand of courseEurovision Song Contest: A Tale of Fire. His next movie may be different from what we’re used to seeing him.

According to The Game Awards’ official Twitter account, Ferrer is currently“In talks to play coach John Maddon in a film about the birth of his iconic football franchise”.Today, Madden is primarily known for his football game, but he was actually drafted into the NFL as a player, but very well known as an NFL coach and later sports commentator. Madden passed away two years ago, but his legacy lives on, and it seems like we might learn more about him and his game through the upcoming film.

What do you think about the choice of Will Ferrell to play John Madden?

