Rumors Swirl Around Nintendo’s Next-Generation Switch Game Console: Will it be Larger and Have a Scroll Wheel Joystick?

Nintendo fans may be in for a surprise as rumors circulate about the company’s next-generation Switch game console. A netizen has claimed to have seen an unreleased Nintendo game console that is larger than the Switch and features a joystick with a unique “roller” addition.

The news broke on the 4chan forum, where a netizen purporting to work for the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) shared their encounter with an intriguing suitcase during an X-ray inspection at an airport. The netizen reportedly works for Nintendo as a hardware engineer in the R&D department.

According to the netizen, the suitcase contained a massive horizontal gaming console that resembled the size of a WiFi machine or an Xbox One. Additionally, next to the console was a joystick that appeared to be broken but had standard ABXY buttons and mushroom heads. What caught attention was the inclusion of a scroll wheel design on the trigger buttons (ZR, ZL), which is uncommon in gaming consoles.

News of this mysterious console has piqued the interest of foreign media and gaming enthusiasts who speculate that if the leak holds truth, Nintendo may be abandoning the handheld mode of the Switch and reverting to the home console positioning of the Wii and Wii U. Furthermore, the joystick with the scroll wheel indicates potential for a new gameplay experience.

Last week, whistleblower Nash Weedle claimed that a Spanish game developer had already acquired the development kit for the rumored Switch 2 console and was actively testing and developing new games for it. While this may suggest that Nintendo is indeed preparing for a new console release, the physical appearance of the development machine may not necessarily match the final marketed version. It is worth noting the example of the Sony PS5 development machine, which differed significantly from the final product.

Nintendo fans eagerly anticipate any news regarding an upcoming console release, and the possibility of a larger-sized Switch with an innovative joystick design has only heightened the excitement. As speculation continues to grow, only time will reveal the truth behind these rumors.

