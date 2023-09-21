Safilo and Amazon team up for the launch of the new Carrera smart glasses

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Safilo group and Amazon launch the new Carrera smart glasses with Alexa, «a mix between Safilo’s Italian design and Alexa technology». A joint statement announced it. Featuring open-ear audio technology, Carrera’s new smart glasses direct sound to the ear without drowning out surrounding noise and at the same time minimizing what people around can hear.

The product guarantees up to six hours of continuous talk or multimedia playback on a single battery charge. The smart glasses will be available exclusively for the US market. «Safilo has always looked to the future with a pioneering approach, and this is why we are very proud to collaborate with Amazon on this innovative project, offering our Italian design and the unique style of Carrera Eyewear», says Angelo Trocchia, CEO of the group of eyewear. «Furthermore, we are very proud to combine our consolidated traditional distribution model, which includes optical outlets, chains, department stores, specialty stores and boutiques, with Amazon’s incredible online distribution», adds Trocchia.

«Safilo brings its great experience in the eyewear sector: the iconic Carrera design represents a natural choice for the creation of smart glasses, reflecting our vision for Alexa and ambient intelligence», adds Jean Wang, Director of smart eyewear of Amazon.

