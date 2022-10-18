Home Technology Samantha Cristoforetti talks about the spacewalk: “The Russian suit too big and the Earth that meanwhile flowed under”
Samantha Cristoforetti talks about the spacewalk: “The Russian suit too big and the Earth that meanwhile flowed under”

Samantha Cristoforetti talks about the spacewalk: “The Russian suit too big and the Earth that meanwhile flowed under”

This is what the Italian ESA astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti said during her first press conference after her return to Earth from the ISS about the spacewalk she carried out during her stay in orbit. “It was a great physical challenge, the Russian suit is very stiff. On a mental level, on the other hand, I was very prepared and I immediately felt at ease”, she explained. “Inside the suit it feels a bit like in training, the sensations and smells are very similar – he added -. In the last twenty minutes of activity then we took the time to enjoy being out there and observe the Earth that flowed under it “.

edited by Francesco Giovannetti

