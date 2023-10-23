Create memes: instructions and free template

There is hardly anyone with internet access who hasn’t seen a meme at some point. They are everywhere! You can find them on social networks, in blog posts and in special image databases like Giphy. But did you know that memes aren’t just for funny tweets and comments? Memes can also be used in professional communication! In this article you will learn how to create a meme and share it successfully both professionally and privately. But let’s start with a little background knowledge and read more about the origin of memes.

What is a meme?

Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins first coined the term meme in his 1976 book “The Selfish Gene.” He noted that memes are a way for people to pass on social memories and cultural ideas. Appropriately, meme is an abbreviation of the Greek word mimeme, which means “imitated thing.”

Most image memes are photos or screen captures overlaid with text. Memes are intended to be funny and often poke fun at human behavior. Memes spread rapidly virally across social networks like Facebook and X (formerly Twitter), where they can be seen and shared by others.

Creating memes made easy!

TIPP:

If you’re creating a meme for a social media channel, be sure to watermark it to ensure your sense of humor gets the credit it deserves!

Creating memes for work – is that possible?

Advertising and marketing professionals have discovered memes as a form of viral marketing. Memes are easy to create, funny, and great for sharing on social networks. In an age where tens of millions of images are posted on social media every day, compelling and entertaining images or videos are your best chance to stand out from the crowd and attract attention.

Want to know how to create your own meme? Whether you want to create a meme for work or for fun, we’ll help you. TechSmith’s Snagit is a great tool that lets you create a meme in just a few steps – it’s practically your personal meme maker!

How to create a meme in 5 easy steps

Step 1: Come up with an idea for the meme

You may already have an idea in mind. If not, think of something funny or get inspiration from meme collections on Giphy or Tenor.

Step 2: Select images

Would you like to add your own text to an existing image or convert your own image into a meme?

Find an image online, take a screenshot, or browse through your photos. However, please note possible data protection and copyright restrictions. Once you have your image, you’re ready to get started.

Step 3: Open images in Snagit

Open Snagit, click (1) Create and choose (2) Image from template. Choose (3) die Option Meme at the very end of the selection.

Step 4: Edit meme template

Now you can have yours (4) Edit meme template in Snagit Editor: Drag your selected image into the placeholder, click in the text fields and insert your own text.

Keep in mind that the images for most memes are relatively simple, so you’ll probably just need to crop your photo and add some text. Memes typically use white, bold capital letters with a thick black border.

Snagit’s style sheets are perfect for this purpose: you can easily create new text boxes and move them anywhere on the canvas. Play with the size and placement of the text to customize the meme to your liking.

Step 5: Save and share memes

Save your finished meme, send it via email, post it directly to Microsoft Teams or upload it to Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Insta or another platform.

Now you know how to create your own meme. If you don’t have Snagit yet, download the free trial and use it to create your own memes and share them with friends, send them to colleagues, or use them to market your product.

However, Snagit can do much more than create memes. The screen recorder with image editor has a whole range of useful tools that you can use, for example, to remove backgrounds from images or to extract and change text from an image. You can even turn screenshots into short videos!

FAQs about creating memes

Why create a meme?

Memes are a great way to share funny jokes or information with friends and colleagues. Plus, they’re super easy to create! You don’t need any experience with any tools.

Can I create a GIF meme myself?

Yes, of course! Snagit’s GIF feature lets you turn any video clip into an animated GIF meme that you can share with others.

Can I use memes at work?

You should be aware of company culture, but memes are often a good way to lighten communication and have fun at work. We say: Go ahead!

