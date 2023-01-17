2023 will undoubtedly be the year of artificial intelligences, which arrived in Hollywood without much fanfare and now used permanently for films and TV series e even end up in the hands of cybercriminals. Perhaps it will also be the year of the definitive consecration of virtual reality and the metaverse, even if perhaps not understood as he intends it Zuckerberg.

For this reason, to avoid arriving unprepared, the time has perhaps come to reiterate once and for all what is meant by virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality and what are the differences between the 3. Especially between the last two, which are the most easily superimposable and most easily confused with each other.

What is virtual reality

In sigla VR, is the first we think of when we think of virtual environments (precisely), which become accessible through a viewer to keep in front of the eyes. The classic examples come from video games and also from literature and cinema: the protagonists of Ready Player One, for example, have to do with virtual reality. It is called this way because the world in which we find ourselves moving totally replaces the real one, which disappears before our eyes, is no longer visible and also hardly perceptible. Thanks also to the use of sensors and peripherals for the hands, it is definitely the one that gives the greatest sensation of immersion but also the least usable in everyday life.



Augmented reality navigation (with Google Maps) on a street in Las Vegas

What is augmented reality

The abbreviation here is ARand that’s it towards which Meta is trying to move the idea of ​​its metaverse, after insisting on the virtual one for over a year. It is called this because in this case the true reality does not disappear before our eyes: it remains visible but is (precisely) augmented, that is augmented, enhanced, enriched by a further layer of information that is superimposed on it. You don’t necessarily need a viewer to enjoy it (indeed, almost never): it’s augmented reality the satellite navigation of cars that use the video camera to record roads and intersections and show more precise driving directions, or that of Google Maps, accessible from more or less any smartphone (image above). Another classic example is that of glasses on which data about what one is watching or listening to is superimposed: reality remains there and we can see it, but it is richer.

What is mixed reality

In sigla MR and also called hybrid reality, it is often confused with augmented reality but it is in fact a mix (as its name suggests) between this, virtual reality and real reality. An easy example to understand is the film Minority Reportwith Tom Cruise acting on controls and interfaces invisible to others, but it’s also augmented reality what the Italian startup GeckoWay does with museums and works of art. Here it is (usually) that a viewer is needed to see everything, because true reality is not only augmented with information and data, but also contains objects, components or avatars of people who actually they are not there, they are elsewhere or they simply do not exist. That we can see, all together, before our eyes and with which we can interact.