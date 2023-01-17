Kiwis are very good for our body, especially if eaten every day. They are excellent energizers and antioxidants. The kiwi is a fruit that has numerous properties and thanks to its sweet taste, it is appreciated by many.

It is a fruit that comes from China and has spread in Europe since 1900. It is eaten from the beginning of autumn until the end of winter. So let’s go and see the benefits of this fruit, if we eat two a day.

Eating two kiwis a day: this is what happens to our body

Kiwi, as we said before, has many beneficial properties for our body. First, it has properties laxatives, therefore it is useful against constipation. It also fights anemia and increases daily energy, because it stimulates the nervous system that fights tiredness and exhaustion. It also contains vitamin B9, which helps absorb iron. It is also useful against cholesterol and regulates blood pressure.

It is also useful in the winter period, when only frequent seasonal influences, thanks to vitamin C. Furthermore, it also fights asthma, stress and allergies. It also has benefits for the stomach and intestines, as it contains actinidine, which helps digestion.

As we have already said before, it is an excellent antioxidant, in fact it reduces free radicals and therefore fights cell aging. It also prevents diabetes and helps fight tumors, thanks to the high content of vitamins and mineral salts, which protect our body. It is also excellent for those on a diet, since it contains few calories, it is also good for the eyes and prevents degenerative diseases, thanks to the high amounts of vitamin C it contains.

It can be eaten and is also useful during pregnancy, since it contains folic acidindispensable for the formation of the child, reducing the risk of malformations.