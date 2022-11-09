Samsung and boutique brand Maison Margiela launch Galaxy Z Flip 4 co-branded edition

Samsung and boutiques have joined hands with the Parisian haute couture brand. Samsung and Maison Margiela have launched the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition, which combines cutting-edge technology with fashion boutiques to create a unique special joint edition to show personal style.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela version is based on a white back cover. The light-transmitting patterns and words on the back cover symbolize the circuit board. It combines the “décortiqué” elements of Maison Margiela’s signature, and is matched with a matte silver frame to show Maison Margiela’s core brand values ​​from the inside out.





In addition to the appearance of the fuselage, Samsung also cooperated with Maison Margiela on the interface to design a variety of exclusive tablecloths and icons. The most special is the built-in dynamic tablecloth with X-ray perspective. The animation of the X-ray scan will start playing, and the perspective picture is also closely related to the core concept of the brand deconstructed by Maison Margiela.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition also includes two limited protective cases in the package, one combines Maison Margiela’s bianchetto paint coating technology, with the four classic stitching of Maison Margiela’s early labels, the surface material treatment The protective case is like a canvas, which changes with use and time. The other pure white case also has stitching, and the ring buckle also incorporates Maison Margiela’s digital label. No. 11 belongs to the accessories series.









The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition will be available in select markets such as Hong Kong, France, and South Korea from December 1st. Samsung has not yet disclosed the price of the Z Flip 4 Maison Margiela Edition, and whether it will be limited and other detailed sales. News.