Samsung Android: Security Alert! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

There is a current IT security warning for Samsung Android. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security notice for Samsung Android on June 1st, 2023. The report points to several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The Android operating system and the Samsung Android product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: SamsungMobile Android Applications Updates (Status: May 31, 2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Several vulnerabilities reported for Samsung Android – risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,8

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.8.

Samsung Android Bug: Effects of an IT attack

The Android operating system is an open source platform for mobile devices. The basis is the Linux kernel.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Samsung Android apps and the S22 models to execute arbitrary code, disclose information, or bypass security protections.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-21516, CVE-2023-21515, CVE-2023-21514, CVE-2023-21511, CVE-2023-21510, CVE-2023-21509, CVE-2023-21508, CVE-2023-21507, CVE-2023-21506 und CVE-2023-21505.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Android

Products

Samsung Android Core Service < 2.1.00.36 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)

Samsung Android Blockchain Keystore < 1.3.12.1 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)

Samsung Android Galaxy S22 (cpe:/o:samsung:android)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

SamsungMobile Android Applications Updates vom 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://security.samsungmobile.com/serviceWeb.smsb

ZDI Advisory vom 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-773/

ZDI Advisory vom 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-772/

ZDI Advisory vom 2023-05-31 (01.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-23-774/

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Samsung Android. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/01/2023 – Initial version

