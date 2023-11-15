Samsung Galaxy S Series and Note Series Receive November 2023 Security Update

Samsung Galaxy S21 series receives November 2023 Android update

Samsung continues to update the best mobile phones in its catalog, both the most recent ones and those that came to the market two or three years ago with the latest Android security patch, that corresponding to the month of November 2023 and so, after launching the November Android update on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in Europe, now the Korean firm has begun to deploy this new firmware in ten other high-end phones, eight from the successful Galaxy S series and two others from the defunct Galaxy Note family.

Thus, as confirmed by SamMobile, the Korean giant has begun to update the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with the November 2023 security patch.

Samsung has begun releasing the November 2023 Android update on the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra in Europe and India with firmware version S91xBXXS3BWK on the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra in the US with build number G99xUSQS9EWK1 on the Galaxy S21 FE in the United States and Brazil with firmware versions G990USQS9EWK1 and G990EXXS7EWK1, respectively on the Galaxy S20 FE with Exynos chipset from South America with build number G780FXXSDFWJ8 and in the 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in Europe with firmware versions N98xFXXS8HWK1 and N98xBXXS8HWK1 and in American models with build numbers N98xUSQS5HWJ4 and N98xU1UES5HWJ4.

In any of the ten cases, this new software update includes the November 2023 security patch, which fixes more than 6 dozen vulnerabilities related to privacy and security corrects a few general errors discovered in previous versions of One UI and improves the performance and stability of these dozen devices.

If you have one of these 10 Samsung Galaxy in any of the indicated regions and you want to check if you have already received this security update, you just have to enter the control panel Settings from your smartphone and access the section Software update.

Once you have it available, you simply have to click on the button Download and install to update your device with the most recent Android security patch.

