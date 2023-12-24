Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the smartphone for Generation Z

Perfect for Generation Z, and not only that, the new smartphone also arrives in Italy Samsung Galaxy S23 FE paired with Galaxy Buds FE wireless earphones. Thanks to the design and professional camera, it is designed to improve your everyday life. The model is available in a exclusive bundle with the new Galaxy Buds FE, which offer superior quality audio thanks to powerful bass, which creates a deep and intense sound. As well as active noise cancellation (ANC) functions that allow you to better listen to the sounds you want and isolate external noises.

Designed for new needs

Galaxy S23 FE is designed with the needs of Generation Z in mind, who are looking for high-performance, cutting-edge devices. Faithful to the design of the S series, it is finally also available in Italy in several bright colors. Allowing users to choose the shades that best suit their style. With its 50 MP professional camera with 3X optical zoom, 6.4-inch 2X AMOLED display and long-lasting battery, the smartphone offers excellent performance in every situation.

News: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE also arrives in Italy

After sunset, the function Nightography allows you to take clear selfies and portraits with realistic colors even in low light conditions. While, thanks to the Pro mode it is possible to shoot by adjusting the shutter speed, focal aperture, ISO and numerous other functions. The app Camera Assistant allows you to perfect your shots and choose which professional functions to activate. The built-in AI-powered editing tools make the device a true editing studio at your fingertips.

I dispositivi flagship

For users looking to experience Galaxy flagship devices for the first time, the new FE represents the perfect combination to start living an epic experience. Available together in the exclusive bundle, Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE offer a complete music experience, thanks to the powerful bass and active noise cancellation (ANC) functions of the wireless earphones. Younger users will therefore be able to fully immerse themselves in their favorite sound world.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, the smartphone for Generation Z

This launch fits into the different ones partnership and Samsung’s sponsorships with the world of music, including that with Spotify. In 2023, in fact, it is the global sponsor of Spotify Wrapped, the platform function which, at the end of the year, allows access to data relating to listening for the previous 12 months. This partnership combines the power of Samsung technology with the musical passion of Spotify users to deliver a unique experience.

Aim for high quality

Niccolò Bellorini, Vice President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business of Samsung Electronics Italia

Generation Z is always looking for innovative and high-quality devices that can satisfy their needs comprehensively. Furthermore, they relate in a way that is appropriate to their dynamic style. With Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy Buds FE, we offer a complete connectivity and music experience. At the same time immersive and engaging and seamless.

