Samsung Galaxy S23 with 20 GB plan at a bargain price + useful gift

Are you looking for a cheap cell phone tariff with the brand new Samsung Galaxy S23? Then MediaMarkt has the right deal ready for you. You’re about to get the opportunity to secure the flagship smartphone together with a 20 GB tariff in the Vodafone network at an absolute bargain price. You will also get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for free. We have calculated the offer and tell you why it is a first-class offer.

MediaMarkt: Samsung Galaxy S23 with 20 GB tariff at a bargain price

The Galaxy S23 was introduced relatively recently and there are now some good tariff deals for the new Samsung flagship. At MediaMarkt you can get the smartphone in the 128 GB variant with the “Green LTE” tariff in the Vodafone network for just 34,99 Euro Basic fee per month (view offer at MediaMarkt). In addition, there is a one-time fee of 138.99 euros for additional payment, connection price and shipping. are included 20 GB data volume as well as one Allnet and SMS flat rate. Our calculation below shows why this offer is a great bargain.



Tariff details at a glance

Tarif: green LTE

Network: Vodafone

20 GB LTE data volume (max. 50 MBit/s)

LTE data volume (max. 50 MBit/s) Allnet and SMS flat rate

EU-Roaming inklusive

24 months minimum term, 1 month notice period

50 euros bonus for phone number portability

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro worth 154 euros for free

Samsung Galaxy S23 with a contract with MediaMarkt: That’s why the offer is worth it

Costs at a glance

Basic charge

(monthly) 34,99 Euro additional payment

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 99 Euro connection fee

(once, at the beginning of the contract) 39,99 Euro Shipping

(once) free Total cost after 24 months

(in the event of termination at the end of the minimum contract period,

monthly and one-off costs added) 978,75 Euro device values

(current best online prices according to idealo.de) 689 euros (mobile phone) + 153.89 euros (headphones) Bonus

when porting a number 50 Euro effective cost tariff

when porting a number 50 Euro effective cost tariff

(total cost minus device values ​​and bonuses) 85,86 Euro Effective cost tariff per month 3,58 Euro

The Galaxy S23 with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM According to the idealo price comparison, it currently costs at least 689 euros from reputable dealers. The headphones cost around 154 euros. If you subtract these values ​​and the EUR 50 bonus for number portability from the total cost of the tariff over the period of 24 months, it becomes clear that you are here effectively only 3.58 euros per month pays. So you get the 20 GB tariff in the Vodafone network at an absolute bargain price.

The calculation with the low price only works if you cancel at the end of the minimum contract period. If you should forget that, the contract will not be extended by another year as before, but can be canceled monthly.

For whom is the Samsung Galaxy S23 with a contract worthwhile?

This is a good deal for anyone who enjoys using the Galaxy S23 Premium smartphone want to call their own and a cheap contract in the best network in Germany seek.

The Galaxy S23 scores particularly well with its bright 120-Hz-Display and an improved processor 8 CPU cores and 3,36 GHz Clock frequency and a memory of 8 GB. The display resolution makes mobile gamers’ hearts beat faster and 8K-capable video recording rounds off the overall package.

You can find out more about the Samsung Galaxy S23 in our hands-on video:

