Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Cost, specifications and launch

The launch of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Mexico is on the horizon, and here we provide you with crucial details about its price, features, and release date.

The demand for the Samsung series of phones in Mexico is undeniable, solidifying itself as one of the favorites among users. The confirmation of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has generated great expectation among those looking for the latest in technology.

The official launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is set for January 2024. According to the statement issued on Samsung’s official website, this anticipated smartphone will be available from January 17 next year. The exciting announcement will be made during the Galaxy Unpacked event, which will also introduce the S24 and S24+ models. This event will be broadcast on social networks and YouTube at 12:00 p.m., Mexico time.

After the official launch, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be available in various countries, including Mexico.

Although the official presentation is scheduled for January, there are already leaks that tease some key features of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. This device will be available in colors such as titanium black, titanium gray, titanium violet, and titanium yellow, being the first time that the brand incorporates titanium, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro.

Among the leaked specifications are a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen, a 120 Hz refresh rate, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, impressive cameras including a 12 MP front and 200 MP + 50 MP + 12 + 10 rear cameras, storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, or 1 TB, 12 GB RAM, a robust 5000 mAh battery, and Corning Gorilla protection.

In addition, it is speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be a pioneer in incorporating Samsung’s new AI technology focused on photography and user experience functions.

As for prices, although they have not yet been officially revealed, estimates have been made based on last year’s S23 models. Approximately, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to cost around 24,849 pesos, the Galaxy S24+ around 21,124 pesos, and the Galaxy S24 around 16,932 pesos.

These preliminary details generate even more anticipation among technology enthusiasts, eager to experience the innovations offered by the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

