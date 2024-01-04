Paulina Sodi Mourns the Loss of her Father: “Fly High”

Paulina Sodi, the renowned Mexican presenter, is mourning the loss of her father, Manuel Sodi. She announced the heartbreaking news on social media, expressing her grief and paying a heartfelt tribute to her late father.

Paulina, who is known for her work in the entertainment industry, shared a poignant message with her followers, saying “Fly high” to her beloved father. The news of Manuel Sodi’s passing has elicited an outpouring of support and condolences from Paulina’s fans and colleagues.

The exact circumstances surrounding Manuel Sodi’s death have not been disclosed. However, Paulina’s public announcement has touched the hearts of many, as they join her in grieving the loss of her father.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Paulina Sodi and her family during this difficult time.

