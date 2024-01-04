The Blaugranas rescue a dramatic and controversial victory

Barcelona Needs a Victory to Stay in the LaLiga Race

Barcelona is aiming to kick off the new year with a crucial win against Las Palmas as they currently sit 10 points behind LaLiga leaders Real Madrid. The match is scheduled to take place at the Gran Canaria Stadium on Thursday.

The Barcelona side is under immense pressure to seal a win and prove their capabilities after suffering recent defeats against Antwerp and LaLiga rivals Girona.

Led by Xavi Hernandez, the Barcelona team is determined to not only secure three points but also deliver a convincing performance to address concerns surrounding their recent form.

On the other hand, the Las Palmas team, led by García Pimienta, is comfortable in the middle of the table and will put up a fight to disrupt Barcelona’s pursuit of catching up to the league leaders.

Despite their narrow win against Almeria, Barcelona’s performance and consistency still raise doubts, requiring Hernandez to address these issues as they head into the match.

The probable lineups for both teams have been revealed with Las Palmas set to feature Alvaro Valles, Alex Suarez, Coconut, Marble, Sergi Cardona, Perrone, Kirian, Muñoz, Marvin, Sandro, and Munir. Barcelona is expected to field Iñaki Peña, Cancelo, Koundé, Araujo, Bucket, De Jong, Sergi Robet, Gündogan, Raphinha, Joao Felix, and Lewandowski.

Las Palmas arrives at the LaLiga match in ninth position with 25 points, while Barcelona is currently in the fourth position with 38 points after their recent win against Almería.

The recent results for Las Palmas include a win against Deportivo Alaves and a draw against Cadiz, followed by their defeat to Athletic Bilbao. Meanwhile, Barcelona faced defeats against Girona and Valencia and secured a win against Almeria in their recent matches.