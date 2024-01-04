The return of Congolese doctors trained in Cuba: A journey of challenges and controversy

Nearly 275 Congolese doctors trained in Cuba have officially returned to their home country after graduating. The group, who were part of a larger cohort of approximately 1,000 students studying medicine in Cuba, faced challenges and indignation when a revolt in 2019 demanded improved conditions for scholarships in Havana and the payment of overdue stipends. This uprising ultimately resulted in the expulsion of over 100 students.

According to the official Prensa Latina report, the recent healthcare graduates, most of whom are general practitioners and technicians, will now enter a preparatory phase in hospitals within the Congo. This phase will allow them to gain practical experience before securing formal employment. Upon their return, they received a warm welcome from the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Innovation, Delphine Edith Emmanuel, and the director of the cabinet of the Minister of Health and Population, Jean Ignace Tendelet.

Minister Emmanuel reassured the graduates of their professional integration and addressed their concerns about potential job opportunities. The Congolese government had sent over 1,000 medical students to Cuba between 2013 and 2014 to address a shortage in healthcare personnel. This batch of graduates is the second group to return to the country, following the first in 2020.

However, the Congolese students were at the forefront of the 2019 revolt at the University of Medical Sciences in Havana, during which they demanded the payment of stipends owed by the Congolese government. Outraged by the situation and armed with only their voices, the students sparked a massive protest that was subsequently met with Cuban Police and special forces, leading to the declaration of “indisciplines” by the Ministry of Health in Cuba. This resulted in the deportation of 112 students back to the Congo.

Andrea Ngombet, the global coordinator of Sassoufit, criticized the actions of both the Congolese and Cuban governments, fearing for the students’ welfare upon their return to the Congo. Ngombet also highlighted political pressures faced by the student protest movement and the challenge of ensuring the safety and well-being of returning students.

Apart from the students involved in the revolt, reports indicate that other scholarship recipients are being repatriated due to poor academic performance. Cuba has been a popular destination for foreign students, with many receiving scholarships from their respective governments. This news highlights the implications and challenges faced by these students while studying abroad, as well as the significant financial contributions to the Cuban regime.

