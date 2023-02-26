Waterproofing of flagship smartphones has become a standard specification now, but tablets are almost not waterproof and dustproof except for special purposes and the old Sony Xperia tablet, and Samsung’s flagship tablet series may bring waterproof and dustproof to the mainstream again. tablet market.

Foreign media SamMobile got exclusive news that Samsung’s flagship tablet Galaxy Tab S9 series this year may add IP67 waterproof and dustproof. It is not the first time that Samsung has made its tablet products support waterproof and dustproof, but in the past, it was the Active series, and only products designed for outdoor workers were available.

In addition to rugged products, tablet products have not had a high coefficient of waterproof and dustproof for a long time. The last mainstream brand launched a tablet that can really enter the water was the Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet in 2015. In the past two years, more brands have entered the tablet market. And it has gradually begun to attack the high-end flagship series, which may be the reason why Samsung considers adding waterproof to the Tab S series.

However, SamMobile also said that the addition of waterproof function to Samsung’s tablet may still be variable. It is currently expected that the Galaxy Tab S9 series will be launched in the second half of this year. I hope that Samsung will not change its mind in the next few months!

Quote source: SamMobile