Showbiz mourning the death of Maurice Costanzo, a monument of Italian television and culture. The famous journalist died on Friday morning in the Paideia clinic in Rome where he was hospitalized just over a week ago for a minor operation. His health conditions have worsened over the last few days and the doctors could not help but confirm his death.

For the moment the causes of death have not been officially disclosed. As reported by the breaking latest news, in 2004 a bypass and over the last few years his health has deteriorated forcing him to several hospitalizations. Furthermore, in a recent interview with Che tempo che fa, Maria De Filippi revealed that Costanzo suffered from diabetes. A disease to keep under control, also thanks to the help of his wife, careful to control the consumption of sweets and sugars. Mission not always successful: De Filippi herself admitted that she had caught her husband eating delicacies in secret.

The lyricist of “Se telephoning” in recent years has kept his weight under strict control, complete with a personalized diet. In a recent interview, the journalist revealed that he had lost six kilos in the space of a year: a clear reduction in carbohydrates and a painful renunciation of sweets. Despite heart problems and physical problems, Maurizio Costanzo has always maintained his great lucidity, so much so that he was able to work until the end and to follow the Sanremo festival directly from the clinic. The last appearance on the small screen dates back to last October for the classic appointment with the Maurizio Costanzo Show, forced to stop due to the journalist’s precarious health conditions. An interruption justified by a few lines of fever, linked to a seasonal ailment.