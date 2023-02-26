Yet another pole vault world record for Armand Duplantis: the Swedish phenomenon, Olympic champion in 2021 and world champion in 2022, improved his record by one centimeter by exceeding the altitude of 6.22 meters at the indoor All Star in Clermont -Ferrand, France

Again him, again Armand Duplantis. New venture for auction phenomenon which flies to 6,22 In the meeting indoor di Clermont-Ferrandin France, e adds another centimeter to his world record. The Swedish champion was amazing, scoring by margin in his third and last attempt at the record altitude. Beaten on 6.21 outdoors last July 24 at the World Championships in Eugeneas well as the 6.20 in theaters a year ago at the Belgrade world championship.

Duplantis legend “World” (as Duplantis is nicknamed) is more and more in the legend: at just 23 years of age, the jumps above 6 meters in his career become 60 if we also consider the 6.01 obtained during the race, while the legendary Sergey Bubka had reached 46. After two mistakesthe first breaking down the bar in the descending phase and the second without completing the loading, Armand’s joy exploded who was embraced by his adversary-friend Renaud Lavillenie, this time present as organizer of theAll Star Whyan event entirely dedicated to the specialty.

“World” records It is the fourth indoor world record for Duplantis, who chose not to compete at the upcoming European Indoor Championships in Istanbul (March 2-5). A record streak started in 2020 with 6.17 in Torun and 6.18 in Glasgow before the best jump ever outdoors (6.15) at the Golden Gala, on the platform of the Olimpico stadium in Rome. Then the escalation started again last season: twice indoors in Belgrade with 6.19 at the meeting and 6.20 at the World Cup a few days later, then 6.16 outdoors in Stockholm in front of his home crowd and the feat in Oregon at 6.21.