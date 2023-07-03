Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Conference Expected to Unveil New Products, Including Galaxy SmartTag 2 with Upgraded Bluetooth 5.3

Samsung is gearing up for its Galaxy Unpacked conference at the end of July, and the tech giant is expected to unveil several new devices. The highly anticipated folding machines, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5, along with the tablet Galaxy Tab S9 series and smartwatch Galaxy Watch6 series, are rumored to be released at the event. However, it seems that Samsung has a surprise up its sleeve as another brand new product is expected to be unveiled.

According to recent findings by foreign media in the Bluetooth SIG database, Samsung is potentially upgrading its Bluetooth tracker with the Galaxy SmartTag 2. The Galaxy SmartTag 2 is speculated to be the successor to the Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker. While specific specifications are yet to be revealed, it has been confirmed that the SmartTag 2 will be equipped with Bluetooth 5.3. This is an upgrade from its predecessor, which utilized Bluetooth 5.1. The shift to Bluetooth 5.3 will offer advantages such as reduced power consumption, lower connection interference, and overall improvements in connection quality and security performance.

Currently, Samsung’s lineup of Bluetooth trackers includes the SmartTag and SmartTag+. The SmartTag+ incorporates UWB (Ultra-Wideband) technology in addition to Bluetooth LE, enhancing positioning accuracy and enabling the use of AR (Augmented Reality) for search assistance. It remains uncertain whether the SmartTag 2 will feature UWB capabilities or if Samsung will release two versions, similar to the previous generation.

With the announcement date drawing near, more details regarding the Galaxy SmartTag 2 and its features are expected to be revealed. Samsung enthusiasts and tech-savvy consumers eagerly await the Galaxy Unpacked conference in hopes of learning more about the new devices that the tech giant has in store.

Source: gsmarena