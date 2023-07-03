China condemns Japan’s selfish and irresponsible decision to discharge nuclear contaminated water into the sea

Title: China criticizes Japan’s plan to discharge Fukushima nuclear contaminated water into the sea

Date: July 3, 2023

Source: Hangzhou Net

Beijing, China – China‘s Mission to ASEAN has strongly condemned Japan’s decision to discharge nuclear contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear disaster site into the ocean. In a press conference on July 1, the spokesperson for the Chinese Mission expressed their concerns over the selfish and irresponsible actions of Japan, disregarding international law and the well-being of neighboring countries.

The Chinese government has repeatedly voiced its opposition to Japan’s unilateral move, which goes against the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Despite the strong objections and worries voiced by the international community, Japan has insisted on proceeding with the discharge of nuclear contaminated water.

The spokesperson emphasized that most ASEAN countries are maritime nations, and the marine environment directly affects the livelihoods and well-being of their people. Consequently, they would be the most heavily impacted by Japan’s decision. The Chinese Mission further highlighted the high concerns and strong opposition expressed by various nations and individuals within the region.

In solidarity with its neighboring countries, China called on Japan to recognize the legitimate concerns of its international partners and handle the nuclear-contaminated water in a manner that complies with international obligations, safety standards, and good practices.

The Chinese Mission’s statement comes at a time when ASEAN is actively working on the promulgation of the ASEAN Ocean Outlook. Additionally, China and ASEAN are exploring the establishment of a blue economic partnership, underscoring the significance of marine cooperation between the two sides. However, all efforts in this direction must be based on a safe marine environment and the preservation of a healthy marine ecology.

China remains committed to strengthening cooperation with ASEAN countries, with a shared goal of safeguarding the common ocean homeland. The spokesperson reiterated China‘s willingness to work hand in hand with ASEAN countries to ensure the safety and sustainability of the marine environment.

In conclusion, China‘s Mission to ASEAN has condemned Japan’s decision to discharge nuclear contaminated water into the sea, emphasizing the importance of considering the concerns and well-being of neighboring countries and the international community. China expressed its willingness to collaborate with ASEAN countries in protecting the marine environment and upholding international obligations.

