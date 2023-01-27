Home Technology Samsung has another K-series model, Galaxy K748 certified by SIG
Technology

Samsung has another K-series model, Galaxy K748 certified by SIG

by admin
Samsung has another K-series model, Galaxy K748 certified by SIG

According to the latest news, Samsung will officially launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series on February 2 this year. As reported by MySmartPrice, Samsung has a smartphone, the Galaxy K748, that was certified by the Bluetooth SIG ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

At the same time, in the Indian BIS certification database, we can see the “figure” of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy K748. Both the Galaxy K741 and Galaxy K746 have also passed Indian BIS certification. On multiple certification websites, we can see the “figure” of the Samsung Galaxy K748, which means that the Samsung Galaxy K748 will meet you soon.

Not only that, we can know from the certification information that the Samsung Galaxy K748 model is SM-K748U and supports Bluetooth 5.3.

MySmartPrice pointed out that on the certification website, the “figure” of the Samsung Galaxy K series smartphone appeared for the first time in everyone’s view. But there are not many details related to the Galaxy K series smartphones, but I believe that as time goes by and various certifications are passed, news related to this series of phones will be exposed.

See also  Tim Cook, honorary degree in Naples and visit to the Apple Developer Academy

You may also like

DualSense Edge, the PlayStation 5 pad designed for...

Ferrari F40 development period anecdote creator speaks out-...

Participants also have great prizes! Pre-release PS VR2...

Designing a dream hotel vacation paradise transformation journey...

The well-received plot masterpiece “Adios” + survival shooting...

[教學] “Put” Volume Adjustment Screens on Dynamic Islands...

Minecraft Legends shown in eight new screenshots –...

Beyond the cinemas: where to stream 20 films...

Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast unboxing evaluation: only 2.5...

Beyond the cinemas: where to stream 20 films...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy