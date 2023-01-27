According to the latest news, Samsung will officially launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series on February 2 this year. As reported by MySmartPrice, Samsung has a smartphone, the Galaxy K748, that was certified by the Bluetooth SIG ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

At the same time, in the Indian BIS certification database, we can see the “figure” of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy K748. Both the Galaxy K741 and Galaxy K746 have also passed Indian BIS certification. On multiple certification websites, we can see the “figure” of the Samsung Galaxy K748, which means that the Samsung Galaxy K748 will meet you soon.

Not only that, we can know from the certification information that the Samsung Galaxy K748 model is SM-K748U and supports Bluetooth 5.3.

MySmartPrice pointed out that on the certification website, the “figure” of the Samsung Galaxy K series smartphone appeared for the first time in everyone’s view. But there are not many details related to the Galaxy K series smartphones, but I believe that as time goes by and various certifications are passed, news related to this series of phones will be exposed.