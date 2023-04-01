Although Samsung is known for its good update policy, there are always bugs in the software that are only recognized over time and subsequently eliminated. This time the former top smartphones Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 are affected. It’s the camera app.

Samsung fixes camera issue with April update

Samsung distributes software updates at regular intervals. Improvements are constantly being made to the software and security gaps are being closed. This time, a problem in the camera app of older top smartphones was reported in the Samsung forum, which should be fixed with the April update. Accordingly, the camera app crashes when quickly switch between the individual sensors (Source: Samsung forum).

If you have a Samsung Galaxy S20 (test), Galaxy S21 (test) or Galaxy S22 (test), then you are affected by the problem. you can Crash camera app, if you overwhelm the camera app with inputs that are too fast by wanting to quickly switch between the sensors. For example, choose the maximum zoom too quickly instead of zooming in slowly. In this case, a short error message often appears and the camera app is closed.

Samsung was able to reproduce the error and thus confirmed it. It is not known why he was not recognized beforehand. But he also comes only in One UI 5.1, so that it was only discovered so late. The April update will finally fix the problem.

Samsung quickly confirmed the problem

It is remarkable how quickly Samsung saw the problem in the forum, reproduced it and announced a solution. It was basically just hours. It doesn’t always work that quickly. In the past, problems existed for months because they couldn’t really be reproduced on everyone. Luckily it worked here and there will be an update soon.

