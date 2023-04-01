A gang member was captured late this Friday in the El Paisnal municipality, north of San Salvador. This is Antonio Anaya Castellanos, alias El Viejo, who is a terrorist from the 18 R gang. “He has a record of extortion and robbery,” said the National Civil Police (PNC) in […]

