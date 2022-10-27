Home Technology Samsung Launches Expert RAW Software Beta, Bringing Astrophotography and Multiple Exposures – Page 1 – Samsung Discussions
Samsung Launches Expert RAW Software Beta, Bringing Astrophotography and Multiple Exposures

Samsung Launches Expert RAW Software Beta, Bringing Astrophotography and Multiple Exposures – Page 1 – Samsung Discussions

Samsung launched the Exper RAW camera software at the end of 2021, providing richer professional photography functions. In addition to promoting more old flagships, Samsung has also continuously introduced new functions. The latest beta test version brings astrophotography and astrophotography to users. Multiple exposure shooting function.

Samsung announced in the official forum in Korea that the new version of Expert RAW will be beta tested, adding special shooting effects, first of all, the multi-exposure function, users can choose to let the phone help you shoot multiple photos continuously, or manually trigger two mode, and then use the captured photos for overlay.

▲ Expert Raw will bring repeated exposure to Samsung mobile phones.

Expert RAW supports four repeated exposure stacking methods, which can be created by stacking gain, average brightness, highlight stacking, and shadow stacking. In addition, Expert RAW will also provide an astronomical shooting mode. Shooting in three periods of 10 minutes. After the shooting, the mobile phone will automatically stack the images to output a brighter and cleaner night sky shooting effect.

▲ Astrophotography is also coming soon.

However, the new version of Expert RAW is still in the beta stage. Samsung also reminded that the function may fail and cannot be used. The test stage still needs the user’s feedback, and at this stage, only the S22 series models that have been upgraded to One UI 5 are supported.

Reference source: Samsung Korea official discussion area (1), (2)

