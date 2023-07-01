Home » Samsung Relaunches Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 Processor to Address Inventory Issue
Technology

Samsung Relaunches Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 Processor to Address Inventory Issue

by admin
Samsung Relaunches Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 Processor to Address Inventory Issue

Samsung to Re-Launch Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 Processor in India

After three years, the stock of Snapdragon 888 processors is still not depleted, leading Samsung to re-launch its Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung plans to release the Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone in India, this time equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor.

The previous version of the S21 FE in India was equipped with the Exynos 2100 platform, but now, with the re-launch, it will come with the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. The Snapdragon 888 version, with model number SM-G990B4, will be priced at Rs 49,999 in the Indian market.

The main reason for Samsung’s decision to re-launch the Galaxy S21 FE seems to be the surplus inventory of Snapdragon 888 processors. Despite being introduced at the end of 2020, the processors are still in abundance. However, the Samsung-manufactured Snapdragon 888 processor has faced criticism and controversy.

Along with the change in the processor, other specifications of the S21 FE remain intact. It will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a 4500mAh battery supporting 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, as well as IP68-level dust and water resistance.

The stock issue of the Snapdragon 888 processor poses a challenge for Samsung, but the re-launch of the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to help address this problem. Additionally, it provides consumers with a new option to choose the Galaxy S21 FE equipped with the high-performance Snapdragon 888 processor.

See also  World Radio Day: between FM, streaming and podcasts, radio changes but does not age

You may also like

PlayStation Plus July Lineup: Call of Duty: Black...

Greentech India: World Bank transfers $1.5 billion for...

Introducing the Galax HOF Extreme 50S PCIe 5.0...

Elon Musk restricts access to Twitter for ChatGPT

The five TV series not to be missed...

Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni – experience in practice

SEGA Vice President Denies Microsoft’s Acquisition Plans in...

New for July 2023 on Disney Plus: “How...

Scientists arrived from Italy to see Euclid take...

Paramount+ Streamlines Content Lineup: Four Shows Axed in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy