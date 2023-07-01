Samsung Relaunches Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 Processor to Address Inventory Issue

Samsung to Re-Launch Galaxy S21 FE with Snapdragon 888 Processor in India

After three years, the stock of Snapdragon 888 processors is still not depleted, leading Samsung to re-launch its Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung plans to release the Galaxy S21 FE 5G phone in India, this time equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor.

The previous version of the S21 FE in India was equipped with the Exynos 2100 platform, but now, with the re-launch, it will come with the powerful Snapdragon 888 processor. The Snapdragon 888 version, with model number SM-G990B4, will be priced at Rs 49,999 in the Indian market.

The main reason for Samsung’s decision to re-launch the Galaxy S21 FE seems to be the surplus inventory of Snapdragon 888 processors. Despite being introduced at the end of 2020, the processors are still in abundance. However, the Samsung-manufactured Snapdragon 888 processor has faced criticism and controversy.

Along with the change in the processor, other specifications of the S21 FE remain intact. It will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, a 4500mAh battery supporting 25W wired and 15W wireless charging, as well as IP68-level dust and water resistance.

The stock issue of the Snapdragon 888 processor poses a challenge for Samsung, but the re-launch of the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to help address this problem. Additionally, it provides consumers with a new option to choose the Galaxy S21 FE equipped with the high-performance Snapdragon 888 processor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

