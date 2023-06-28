Samsung TV Plus, the new channels of the RCS Group are available -…

Samsung TV Plusone of the main and first completely free FAST/AVOD app on Smart TV in Italy launched in 2019, officially announces the arrival on the platform of LA7, Travel& Living by Dove e Lifestyle by Lei, result of a partnership signed with the RCS group and Cairo Communication.

The new channels of Samsung TV Plus of the RCS Group – Cairo

The streaming service, therefore, a completely free source of entertainment that offers over 100 TV channels with thousands of films and TV series, is further extended with the arrival of LA7 and the first two FAST channels of the RCS Cairo Group which focus on streaming and cross-platform.

“This agreement represents a great opportunity for connected television in Italy by increasingly raising the level of content aimed at an increasingly sophisticated Italian audience”. Says Cristina SalaSamsung TV Plus Italy Lead “With these new launches from the Cairo Group and the next 2 that it will launch in the fall. the Samsung TV Plus offer increasingly meets the needs and preferences of a different audience looking for ever more varied entertainment experiences”.

LA7 on Samsung TV Plus

Indeed, the landing of LA7 on Samsung TV Plus not only expands the offer, but also gives life to a new viewing experience for the channel’s audience. A television story always connected to the main events of the day in real time: from the daily news to major events in Italy and around the world. A TV channel made up of authoritative, independent programs open to all opinions, with the leading names in Italian journalism, from Enrico Mentana to Lilli Gruber, from Corrado Formigli to Andrea Purgatori, from Diego Bianchi to all the day time programs, to the editions of the news, up to entertainment and great fiction.

Lifestyle by Lei e Travel & Living by Dove

At the same time, thanks to the Lifestyle by Lei and Travel & Living by Dove channels, enthusiasts will be able to get involved with the fantastic cooking programs, extraordinary trips and dream weddings. Among the series available for Lifestyles; “Dolcetti di Paola”, “The most beautiful wedding” and “The things I didn’t tell you” while for Travel & Living she will launch “I know a little place”, “Facciamo due Passi” and “Italia per Aria”.

