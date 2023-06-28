vivida bkk and couch:now cooperate on psychological emergency aid / health insurance …

couch:now

vivida bkk and couch:now cooperate in psychological emergency aid

Health insurance enables its customers to use the e-mental health platform with AI applications. Innovative expansion of health promotion and preventive care

Vivida bkk is now cooperating with couch:now, Europe’s first AI-supported platform for psychological online self-help. The health insurance company is thus taking innovative paths in health promotion and prevention and offers its more than 350,000 customers, among other things, personal telephone advice in the event of stress and strain from vivida bkk’s qualified psychologist and systemic and family therapist. In these direct offers of help, she is now also integrating the AI-supported platform for psychological online self-help couch:now. In this way, as many people as possible should be offered immediate help to help themselves even faster and more effectively. Beforehand, vivida bkk carried out extensive internal tests of couch:now’s psychological aid programs.

The couch:now approach serves to provide people with quick and effective help for self-help with couple issues, loneliness and exhaustion, stress and burnout. An algorithm based on artificial intelligence ensures that people on the Internet platform receive individual and tailor-made help from a large pool of video contributions. This was created thanks to decades of experience and the active collaboration of leading psychologists and therapists.

Psychologist and psychotherapist Dr. Stefan Junker, co-founder of couch:now: “With the integration of our e-mental health platform, vivida bkk is playing a pioneering role in the German healthcare system. I am convinced that vivida bkk’s innovative approach will quickly and can help effectively by expanding the existing range of immediate aid with our AI-based platform. This in no way replaces specialist medical or psychotherapeutic treatment, but the help is available immediately and without inhibition thresholds, whereas it can often take weeks to get one get an appointment for a personal therapy session.”

Corinna Zölle, product developer at vivida bkk: “We see ourselves as a partner in the field of holistic health and attach great importance to the mental health of our customers. The couch:now platform starts early, even before a diagnosis is made. Often many pass away Years until diagnosis, as those affected must first seek a discussion with the doctor before further classic treatment methods can be used. couch:now offers a low-threshold and preventive approach. Through easy access, we enable our customers to get help if they are already in an emotional imbalance. A big advantage is that by using couch:now early on, depression can be avoided. In this way, we offer support exactly when it is needed.”

The online platform for psychological self-help already has over 2,500 users. The offer includes help with exhaustion or burnout as well as with loneliness and relationship problems. couch:now has leading psychologists on board for the three topics. The users and now also the customers of vivida bkk can call up over 70 video modules from the various experts for each problem area. The vision of the team around the three founders is to support as many people as possible anytime and anywhere in their mental health and a self-determined life.

Short profile of vivida bkk:

vivida bkk is a nationwide public health insurance company with around 350,000 customers. More than 850 employees work at 16 locations; The board is Siegfried Gänsler. With its 190-year company history, vivida bkk is an experienced healthcare partner in all phases of life. The company health insurance company attaches great importance to sustainable health care and focuses on health promotion. The own foundation “The health workers – future responsibility for health” therefore supports prevention projects, with a focus on children and young people.

Was ist couch:now?

couch:now was founded in 2021 by the psychologist and psychotherapist Dr. Stefan Junker, the startup and e-learning specialist Andreas Leonhard and the sociologist and marketing expert Denis Lademann. The vision of the team around the three founders is to support as many people as possible at any time and anywhere in their mental health and a self-determined life. couch:now stands for a comprehensive human right to mental health.

