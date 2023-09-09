Samsung’s Galaxy A series rumored to include the new entry-level Galaxy A25 5G with Exynos 1280 chipset

Samsung’s Galaxy A series of entry-level mobile phones for the mass market seems to have made new moves recently. Earlier, there was news that the brand has not released the Galaxy A25 5G mobile phone. The relevant parameter configurations are found in the testing tool GeekBench web database. It is revealed that it will be adopted. In-house Exynos 1280 chipset.

According to foreign media, screenshots taken from the GeekBench webpage of the testing tool, a Samsung device with model number SM-A256B had previously uploaded relevant parameter configurations and test results. Although the entry cannot be found in the web search engine, it has leaked from the webpage. Judging from the screenshot, the device shows in the motherboard column that it uses the s5e8825 chipset, which is Samsung’s own mid-to-entry 5G product Exynos 1280.

The Galaxy A25 5G mobile phone, which scored 973 single-core and 2,106 multi-core scores in “GeekBench” version 6.1, was preloaded with the Android 14 operating system and built-in 8GB RAM. Based on existing information, the A25 5G may use a 6.44-inch 90Hz refresh rate screen. The back of the machine uses a 50-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens to form a three-camera module. The built-in battery has a large capacity of 5,000mAh.

Source: mysmartprice, Giznext (picture at the top of the article)

