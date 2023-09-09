New Fantasy Animation Series ‘Shura Martial God’ Set to Premiere on Tencent Video

Tencent Video and Chinese Online have jointly produced a new episode called “Shura Martial God”, which is set to premiere on September 26. The anime adaptation is based on the popular novel by Kind Bee, which has been read a staggering 7.35 billion times on the 17K Novel Network. The story follows the journey of Chu Feng, a young man who awakens his talent and becomes the powerful God of War known as Shura.

Unlike other fantasy anime trailers, the trailer for “Shura Martial God” is packed with information and features popular characters such as Dandan, Su Rou, Su Mei, Monkey King, Qinglong Taoist, and Qi Fengyang. The trailer also showcases exciting scenes like the clan competition and the one-year life and death agreement between Chu and Gong, which has left fans eager for more.

The original novel series has consistently remained at the top of the 17K Novel Network list since its serialization in 2013, attracting a dedicated fanbase. “Shura Martial God” takes a unique approach to the oriental fantasy universe, focusing on the protagonist’s journey of awakening his bloodline talent and utilizing various techniques such as martial arts self-cultivation and immortal skills. The story includes elements of excitement, action, and love, with characters like Zi Ling, Su Rou, and Su Mei adding depth and complexity to the narrative. It is expected that “Shura Martial God” will be another masterpiece in the Eastern fantasy genre.

To ensure the highest audio-visual quality, the production of “Shura Martial God” is a collaboration between Force Digital and Ruosen Technology. Force Digital, established in 2010, is well-known for its expertise in 3D digital technology and has been nominated for the 2018 Oscar-Annie Award. Ruosen Technology, on the other hand, is an experienced production company with a focus on original IPs and has produced martial arts animations like “Bad Guys in the Jianghu”. The trailers released for “Shura Martial God” showcase intense fight scenes and skillful animations, highlighting the strength of these two production powerhouses.

One standout feature of “Shura Martial God” is its long and expansive story. With over 12 million words, it is the longest existing original animation in China. Fans have already begun speculating on the progression of the first season, noting the appearances of white tigers, unicorns, and dragons in the preview. It is believed that Chu Feng will learn the white tiger attack and killing technique, as well as the Void Dragon chanting blade. The first season is expected to cover at least two original characters, offering fans a rich and immersive experience.

“Shura Martial God” will exclusively premiere on Tencent Video starting from September 26, with two episodes launching initially. Subsequent episodes will be updated every Tuesday at 10 o’clock for Tencent Video members. Fans are in for an exciting and action-packed journey with this highly-anticipated animation.

