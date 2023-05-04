Samsung’s super funny BUG, ​​you can’t locate it without unlocking “Find my Mobile” after restarting

Netizen u / Minimum-Lemon-402 recently posted in the Reddit community, reporting that Samsung’s “Find my Mobile” service has a BUG that affects the experience very much. It cannot lock the device position when it is restarted and unlocked. Does this mean that if the mobile phone is lost or stolen, the thief can be a thief with peace of mind?

It is understood that Find my Mobile is a very practical mobile phone tracking tool. With this function, you can easily track the location of the device to lock the location. For friends who often go out or travel, this function undoubtedly plays a very important role. When the BUG existed, it undoubtedly caused trouble for this group of people.

In fact, many users hope to solve this problem through official feedback, but the official still has not given a very clear solution. Maybe the user just needs this function to buy a mobile phone. If the official ignores it, it will inevitably make the user feel cold. As an official, it is necessary to pay attention to this problem and solve it quickly. This is the wise move of the official.

So, what should we do when the BUG exists? First of all, as a user, you should always keep your mobile phone by your side to prevent accidental loss of your mobile phone. If you want an extra layer of protection, you can try other mobile phone tracking functions.

Of course, if you are a user of Samsung Galaxy S20, S23 series and other mobile phones, you can try the following repair methods:

1. Restart the phone

2. Don’t unlock your phone

3. After the phone is turned on, it shows that it is connected to the network (you can see the Wi-Fi or network signal when the screen is turned on).

4. Open Samsung’s “Find my Mobile” service on the computer, and then try to find the mobile phone, make a call, etc.

5. The prompts that pop up are all “unable to connect to phone” (unable to connect to phone)

6. Unlock your phone

7. Can locate and connect