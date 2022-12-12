Home Technology San Francisco, Musk on stage with comedian Dave Chapelle: overwhelmed by boos he can’t speak
Technology

San Francisco, Musk on stage with comedian Dave Chapelle: overwhelmed by boos he can’t speak

by admin
San Francisco, Musk on stage with comedian Dave Chapelle: overwhelmed by boos he can’t speak
The entrepreneur, on Twitter, will write that 90% of the public greeted him affectionately and that only 10% contested it. But this clip that ended up on Twitter, and which was later deleted, shows a very different reality in the symbolic city of Silicon Valley, with the ‘boos’ and boos that leave no room for the conversation between Dave Chapelle, the protagonist of the show, and its host. Chapelle tries to defend Musk with two lines: “There must be a lot of people who have been fired from Twitter, here” and “The people who are booing are obviously the ones in the worst places”. The comedian tried to keep his show together with Musk, but every time the new owner of Twitter was asked, the audience booed again.

Read – Storm over Musk for a tweet against Fauci and the Lgbtq+ community: “He is an extreme right-wing activist” by Pier Luigi Pisa

See also  The moving chapter "OPUS: Echo of Starsong" created by the Taiwanese team is officially launched on the App Store "OPUS: Echo of Starsong"

You may also like

Test machine performance? Steam Anonymous Hardware Survey Reveals...

What are VoWiFi calls and why they risk...

What are VoWiFi calls and why they risk...

Apple promised a classical music app in 2022,...

On track with 5G: Porsche and Vodafone are...

Forspoken works its magic, but doesn’t quite hold...

On track with 5G: Porsche and Vodafone are...

N card killer!? Navi 31 GPU AMD Radeon...

Customer care? For Italians, the online customer care...

Customer care? For Italians, the online customer care...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy