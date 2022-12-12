The entrepreneur, on Twitter, will write that 90% of the public greeted him affectionately and that only 10% contested it. But this clip that ended up on Twitter, and which was later deleted, shows a very different reality in the symbolic city of Silicon Valley, with the ‘boos’ and boos that leave no room for the conversation between Dave Chapelle, the protagonist of the show, and its host. Chapelle tries to defend Musk with two lines: “There must be a lot of people who have been fired from Twitter, here” and “The people who are booing are obviously the ones in the worst places”. The comedian tried to keep his show together with Musk, but every time the new owner of Twitter was asked, the audience booed again.

