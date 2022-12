Thirteen cartridges found in 8 different Iranian cities. An overwhelming proof, according to the conclusions of a journalistic investigation by the broadcaster France 24, of the role played in the repression imposed by the regime of the ayatollahs. The controversy over Cheddite explodes, a historic company based in Livorno specialized in the production of hunting cartridges, the same ones that would have been used – with shotguns – by the Iranian morality police on unarmed demonstrators.