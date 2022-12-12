news/ospedaletti-inaugurati-la-nuova-palestra-e-i-nuovi-uffici-del-palazzetto-dello-sport/”/>

They were officially inaugurated this afternoon in via Isnart a Ospedaletti the new gym eh new offices of Sports Hall.

Present were the political and religious authorities, sports managers, coaches and athletes from the various local sports clubs.

“New spaces dedicated to sport, we have expanded the space available to the associations that gravitate around our Palazzetto”, explains the councilor for Sport Giacomo De Vai. “Inside the offices created from the old tennis changing rooms, abandoned for some time, we have placed the new offices for the Basket Club and San Giovanni Volleyball”, but there are many other sports activities that operate in the area and that the municipal administration is trying to enhance.

Overall expenditure of 75 thousand euros and a lot of satisfaction from the young people and their parents: “It is a gift that is given to the children, but also to the entire Ospedaletti community”, comments De Vai.

“The resources thanks to which we were able to do these jobs are funds we had during the Covid period”, specifies the commissioner.

The complete interview in the video service at the beginning of the article.