Sand, water and wind, discover the most resistant gadgets to the sea

Sea, sun, lake, diving. Beach or poolside life. The August vacation can be enjoyed anywhere and in the kit to take with you to make the day more relaxing and fun “obviously” a digital device cannot be missing. The choice of the technological gadget to put in your bag or backpack responds, as always, to personal tastes and needs, but there are a couple of requirements that should always be observed in order to direct this choice. The first concerns the ability to withstand high temperatures, given that all electronic devices equipped with batteries tend to quickly deplete their autonomy if exposed to particularly intense heat for too long. The second is a fundamental quality for a self-respecting holiday gadget, namely its degree of impermeability to water and dust, under penalty of irreparably damaging its critical components.

In the list of “must have” products, the powerbank (portable battery charger) often occupies the first places, even more so if you are aware of the limited autonomy of your device and the difficulty of finding an outlet under the Beach umbrella. The peculiarities of these accessories are known: they are compact, take up little space and “keep alive” any electronic device. The ideal would be to focus on models with a good capacity and able to guarantee more than one recharge (some, to produce energy, are also equipped with a solar panel).

Another “piece” that cannot be renounced for relaxation in tech sauce are the wireless speakers. On the market there are some for all tastes, from the “low cost” ones from a few tens of euros to the latest generation models that exceed the 200 euro barrier. Anyone thinking of this gadget for the beach should consider the dimensions and weight, considering the fact that a 20/30 watt speaker (and therefore capable of a fair amount of power) can be easily transported in a backpack and that not all speakers with Bluetooth technology are designed for outdoor use in contact with sand, earth or water splashes. Therefore, it is better to aim for waterproof products that are robust enough to withstand bumps and jolts, accepting in most cases (if you are not willing to spend a lot) an audio quality that is not comparable to that of traditional models.

Those who are more attentive to privacy and above all not to disturb others can consider another summer gadget that is the most popular, namely wireless earphones. Also in this case the choice is very wide, including the models combined with the smartphone. The best solution? The one that responds to compact dimensions (including charging case), good autonomy and the presence of an active noise cancellation system worthy of the name to completely isolate yourself from everything around us.

However, enjoying the summer and the holidays is not only total relaxation but also action and physical activity: this is why action cameras also enter the gallery of beach devices with full rights. The options available are also in this case many and diversified according to the services offered and the list price: for fans of videos shot in any context, the most coveted models are those that allow you to shoot even underwater. Holidays, as we know, bring with them the pleasure (and the time) of dedicating yourself to a good read, especially if you are comfortably lying down and sunbathing. For those who do not give up the old book there is no need for advice.

