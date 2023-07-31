SAP NOW 2023: a “Future-Proof” innovation also for partners

Appointments

Appointment on October 26th for the annual edition of SAP NOW. Over 50 partners involved, who will present their stories of innovation projected towards the future

of editorial staff

Published 31 Jul 2023

Share this article

Over 50 partners will be involved in the 2023 edition of SAP NOWthe annual meeting of the business community of SAP scheduled in Milan, at Superstudio Maxi, on 26 October.

A community gathered around the claim “Future-proof your business“, which actually represents an invitation to make companies and entire business areas ready for the future.

SAP Partners are the protagonists of innovation

During the day, partners, which include companies such as AWS, Avvale, Engineering Ingegneria Informatica, Google Cloud and KPMG, will have the opportunity to make known their success stories and the innovative projects they have worked on: real projects that look to the future, based on SAP’s technological cores in areas ranging from Cloud ERP to Human Experience, from Digital Supply Chain to Customer Experience, from Spend Management to Business Technology Platform.

This is how Carla Masperi presents them. CEO of SAP Italia: “The stories we will present at SAP NOW are not limited to success stories, but are stories of forward-thinking customers who are ensuring a future of growth and sustainability for their organizations thanks to smart investments in digital”

Over 100 information sessions

But it won’t be just the partners & customer stories that will be the protagonists of the day.

The day of SAP NOW will develop around Customer Talks, presentations and Speed ​​Pitch held by SAP and its Partners, around Showcase, as well as Plenary Sessions with prestigious speakers and moments of meeting: at the moment, in fact, there is talk of a program full of over 100 information sessions.

Artificial Intelligence the red thread of SAP NOW 2023

Among the main themes, which will run through the entire event, artificial intelligence (AI) will occupy a prominent place: a main theme which is also a programmatic commitment by SAP to ensure that AI is a relevant business tool , reliable and responsible.

SAP NOW 2023 will also be the occasion to assign the SAP Quality Awards. These awards are intended for clients and partners who have implemented successful projects over the past year while meeting strict quality parameters.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

