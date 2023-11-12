EICMA 2023, overview of news and curiosities

Small overview of what we saw during this 80th edition of the Milanese EICMA fair, as always very crowded and full of exhibitors, not only for the iconic motorcycle sector but also for the fast-paced e-bike segment, with related accessories.

Blubrake

The Blubrake ABS system for e-bikes was on display at the Milanese brand’s stand. It is based on a control unit which, in addition to the control electronics, also contains the actuator which manages the pressure on the brake, assisted by a small dedicated hydraulic circuit and the tone wheel, a miniature, light and thin disk, which you see in the photos mounted behind the brake disc. In the 600 grams of the system there is a concentration of technology and very interesting technical solutions.

At the moment it is mounted exclusively on e-bikes, on the one hand because the ABS system requires electricity to function and e-bikes have a very powerful battery from which to take energy, on the other because the market today does not require other installations .

During the explanation we imagined a slightly more racing use on mountain bikes and, why not, also on the road. Here too Blubrake had surprises in store for us. Just think that the system is already set up to collect all the braking parameters and the data can be viewed immediately or studied at home, in this way it is possible to analyze your way of braking and discover the points in which to improve.

E-bikes

At the center of the Thok stand stood the prototype of the new Project 4 bike (photo above) with the 3D printed aluminum frame. The system is certainly innovative and avoids all static prototyping, being able to immediately begin the development of the bike on the trails.

On the opposite side was Thok’s urban proposal, the MIG HT-R with mudguards and luggage rack, but if you’re thinking of sacrilege you should think again immediately. Apart from the fact that the bike has its own aesthetics, the addition of these urban accessories makes it much more versatile, you can go to work, to the park with your children, maintaining unrivaled class and style and, a moment later, just right those ten seconds needed to dismantle the accessories, take the path closest to home.

The MIG HT-R is much more versatile than you might imagine

The Gram RC is an Enduro e-MTB with a carbon frame

Ducati ebikes

Only one bike present at the Ducati stand, the Powerstage RR in the traditional red, which could be tested in the external test area where the Ducati mtb fleet was ready and available for the public. Among the new features announced are the possibility of custom colors to make Ducati bikes even more exclusive. The cost of this operation should be quite low although the choice of some types of paint can substantially affect the final price. With custom painting you can have a bike identical to your car or motorbike.

Fantic Motor

The Venetian company Fantic did not present any major innovations compared to what had already been seen during the season (such as the very light Rampage or the reliable Integra Fantic has found a design balance and new lifeblood for the development of cutting-edge products.

Bottecchia

“Look into the future” is the nomenclature of two new prototypes by Bottecchia, displayed in two display cases as if they were works of art and, in fact, they are a bit like works of art. The MTB is a full bike that integrates shock absorber and rocker into the frame, the two suspension elements are contained in the downtube, in front of the bottom bracket, thanks to a series of patents that make the project unique.

The racing bike is designed for races, from the Pro Tour to the GranFondo, here too the designers wanted to create something different from the usual geometries and despite the UCI constraints they succeeded. The rear triangle is designed with an “all in one piece” structure. The bike makes you want to pick it up and start pedaling right away. There is no point in asking when they will be on sale, we have already done so and the answer was “any day probably next year”. The countdown has begun.

Nilox

The Nilox e-bike range has expanded and in addition to the timeless J5, of which we hope to be able to offer you our test, we have found new cargo models for the transport of passengers or heavy loads to be fixed to the rear floor, as well as a full mtb -suspended with a very aggressive appearance, called K3 (photo above).

Two models of Nilox cargo e-bikes, the C2 (left) and the C3 (right)

The J5 Plus electric city bike, with rear hub motor

Sena

The German brand Sena proposed the new S1 helmet with integrated earphones and microphone. Compared to the R1 model we tested a couple of years ago, the electronic part has improved with even more sophisticated noise suppression and very high level audio quality in playback, but not only that, they have also improved the fit which, in the new model S1, is more in line with the latest generation helmets. We wore it for a few minutes and immediately appreciated the better support on the head and the smaller and more stable retention system.

Kabuto

The Japanese manufacturer Kabuto, alongside the helmets dedicated to motorcycles and worn by many riders, also has a line of bike helmets. In Milan he exhibited only one helmet, in a very colorful and very eye-catching version.

GiVi bike

The GiVi stand, always very colorful and lively, displayed a series of gravel/backpacking bags with interesting solutions. The handlebar bag is equipped with a series of pads to be inserted between the bag itself and the head tube to stabilize the load and protect the objects contained in it from impacts and various stresses, with particular attention to video cameras and photographic equipment.

The fork bags use a plate to be fixed to the fork legs with the classic screws, if present, or with a very practical system of rubber laces so as not to damage the paint. They appear to be quite roomy and are removable in seconds.

Article and photos by Sergio Doria

